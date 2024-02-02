News you can trust since 1873
This was massive when it was launched - it was THE ride to queue for when it opened in the late 90s

25 classic Blackpool pictures from the 1990s from lost shops to the Playstation and Big One

We’ve taken a dive into our archives to the decade of the 1990s to see which pictures sum up how life looked for those growing up in that decade.

By Claire Lark
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 14:46 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 14:55 GMT

It was just before the Internet boom, in the times before kids were glued to their phones. It was probably the last decade when kids were truly free of modern technology. It was when TV still only had four mainstream channels which taught lessons in patience by having to wait a full week for the next episode. And memories of the shops, they were the only browsing we did in those days.

Spending Saturday afternoons at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Ice Drome. And who can forget Beat Night on Sundays? And the discos...

1. 1990s Blackpool

Spending Saturday afternoons at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Ice Drome. And who can forget Beat Night on Sundays? And the discos...

As technology improved, racing games dominated Blackpool Arcades in the 1990s. It was all so new and was an influencing factor in growing up in the 1990s just before the Internet boom

2. 1990s Blackpool

As technology improved, racing games dominated Blackpool Arcades in the 1990s. It was all so new and was an influencing factor in growing up in the 1990s just before the Internet boom

Spencer Gifts in Houndshill. This photo was taken in 2002 because it had suffered a blaze

3. 1990s Blackpool

Spencer Gifts in Houndshill. This photo was taken in 2002 because it had suffered a blaze

If you grew up in the 1990s you will have witnessed The Big One being built, it's opening day and the years following where you got to ride it. It was a memorable time

4. 1990s Blackpool

If you grew up in the 1990s you will have witnessed The Big One being built, it's opening day and the years following where you got to ride it. It was a memorable time

What Everyone Wants was the 1990's answer to Home Bargains

5. 1990s Blackpool

What Everyone Wants was the 1990's answer to Home Bargains

Opened mid-80s The Sandcastle was in its prime in the decade of the 1990s and it was the place to be for young people. Tourists travel miles for a day out at our fantastic waterpark. Aren't we lucky to have it right on our doorstep?

6. 1990s Blackpool

Opened mid-80s The Sandcastle was in its prime in the decade of the 1990s and it was the place to be for young people. Tourists travel miles for a day out at our fantastic waterpark. Aren't we lucky to have it right on our doorstep?

