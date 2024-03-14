25 captivating retro pictures of Blackpool during lost eras

These amazing pictures flick through the years.

By Claire Lark
Published 14th Mar 2024, 13:55 GMT

All black and white and all photographed using glass plates techniques, the pictures are memories of past times in our resort. From Tradesman's Holidays to people, the beach and familiar landmarks and streets, they are picture gems.

View of Princess Street, South Shore, Blackpool showing the tram track from the original conduit layout of 1885. When this photograph was taken in 1964 local businesses and residents were complaining about plans to reopen this section because of the noise and interference caused to their televisions and radios

1. Blackpool through Glass Plates Photography

Bowling Alley at Blackpool Winter Gardens in 1959

2. Blackpool through Glass Plates Photography

Mr J C E Postance (centre) the executive engineer, explains the working of the new Marton automatic telephone exchange, on Preston Old Road, to Sir Roland Robinson MP for Blackpool South. On the right is MR J D Ball. 1959

3. Blackpool through Glass Plates Photography

North Pier show rehearsal in 1959 Charlie Drake with some of the cast.

4. Blackpool through Glass Plates Photography

Geraldine McEwan (right) in "The Tender Trap" at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool in 1955

5. Blackpool through Glass Plates Photography

Waterloo Road, South Shore, during Tradesmen's Holiday, May 1955. Traditionally a time when local tradesmen took time off before the beginning of the Blackpool summer season.

6. Blackpool through Glass Plates Photography

