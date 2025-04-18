25 Blackpool retro photos taken between 1985 and 1987 including Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 18th Apr 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 10:11 BST

These great photos take us back to 1980s Blackpool.

The scenes were all captured between 1985 and 1987 and light up our wonderful town as it was nearly 40 years ago. How times change...

ICYMI: 19 seaside pictures of Blackpool North Pier, Central Pier and South Pier through the decades

21 retro pictures of fast food takeaways in Blackpool including KFC, McDonald's and Wimpy

25 nostalgic Blackpool photos to take you back to 1956

Rocket Man!

1. Blackpool 1985-1987

Rocket Man! | National World

Photo Sales
A team of 30 brave fireman gatthered at the scene of a £500,000 blaze - ten months after it was put out. The firefighters gathered at Blackpool's Boston Hotel to see their chief officer re-open the seafront building after a remarkable refurbishment

2. Blackpool 1985-1987

A team of 30 brave fireman gatthered at the scene of a £500,000 blaze - ten months after it was put out. The firefighters gathered at Blackpool's Boston Hotel to see their chief officer re-open the seafront building after a remarkable refurbishment | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Promenade in 1987

3. Blackpool 1985-1987

Blackpool Promenade in 1987 | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Airport 1987

4. Blackpool 1985-1987

Blackpool Airport 1987 | National World

Photo Sales
Group of Senior Citizens, Blackpool Promenade

5. Blackpool 1985-1987

Group of Senior Citizens, Blackpool Promenade | National World

Photo Sales
Binns, 1987

6. Blackpool, 1987

Binns, 1987 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool Pleasure BeachBlackpool North PierMcDonald's
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice