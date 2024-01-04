News you can trust since 1873
25 awesome Blackpool picture memories of Sands Venue and Legends

The Sands was a popular live entertainment and dining venue in the resort

By Claire Lark
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:11 GMT

It saw hosts of artists as well as a focal point for talent competitions, summer balls and even Britain's Got Talent. With its sea view restaurant, it was a good all-rounder for a great night out. These pictures will bring the memories flooding back...

Annual Spring Ball at The Sands Venue Blackpool. LTR Lucy Kendall and Suzanne Dwornik

Inside Sands

Hayley Tammadon at Sands

Hayley Tammadon at Sands

4. Blackpool Licensed Victuallers Association held their annual dinner dance at The Sands venue, 2010. Pic L-R: Ben Lyons, David Barry, Karlton Varney, Marlene Hollingworth, Chris Varney, John Lynn and Diane-Lee Carol

Stars from the world of television were joined by singers and performers in a charity concert at the Sands Venue in Blackpool. The celebrities from series such as Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Eastenders, Holyoaks, The Royal and Brookside, hosted by Hayley Tammadon and Daniel Whiston from Dancing on Ice. Photo by Ian Jones. Picture shows: Richard Shelton

The outside of the nightclub at the old Palatine Building

