5 . Memories of Sands Venue

Stars from the world of television were joined by singers and performers in a charity concert at the Sands Venue in Blackpool. The celebrities from series such as Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Eastenders, Holyoaks, The Royal and Brookside, hosted by Hayley Tammadon and Daniel Whiston from Dancing on Ice. Photo by Ian Jones. Picture shows: Richard Shelton