25 astonishing heritage pictures of Blackpool taken 100 years ago

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 6th Jan 2025, 12:34 GMT

These historic photos go back to 1925 Blackpool

They capture the essence of the traditional British seaside resort a century ago, along with some of Blackpool’s best-known and loved landmarks and scenery. There are some people pictures, the seafront and lost scenes from a different era.

The first major display of illuminations, 1925.

1. Blackpool, 1925

The first major display of illuminations, 1925. | National World

Old Bridge House Hotel on Lytham Road in 1925, it's name is thought to refer to a bridge which crossed the Spen Dyke near the Manchester Hotel. The pub was rebuilt in 1879 and remodelled in the 1930s. Historical Blackpool from " Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown.

2. Blackpool, 1925

Old Bridge House Hotel on Lytham Road in 1925, it's name is thought to refer to a bridge which crossed the Spen Dyke near the Manchester Hotel. The pub was rebuilt in 1879 and remodelled in the 1930s. Historical Blackpool from " Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown. | National World

The Royal Hotel in 1925, a few years before it was demolished. It had been known originally as Hull's after Edward Hull, the owner of the extensive Hounds Hill Estate

3. Blackpool, 1925

The Royal Hotel in 1925, a few years before it was demolished. It had been known originally as Hull's after Edward Hull, the owner of the extensive Hounds Hill Estate | National World

Illuminations Director Mr Fred Field, who re-introduced the Illuminations to Blackpool in 1925, after the First World War

4. Blackpool 1925

Illuminations Director Mr Fred Field, who re-introduced the Illuminations to Blackpool in 1925, after the First World War | National World

St Stephens On The Cliffs, Church, North Shore, Blackpool The Bishop of Manchester lays the foundatin stone, of the new church of St Stephens

5. Blackpool 1925

St Stephens On The Cliffs, Church, North Shore, Blackpool The Bishop of Manchester lays the foundatin stone, of the new church of St Stephens | National World

The Mayor of Blackpool and the Town clerk (DL Harbottle) on the right, find that shovelling the first load of soil for the new dam is not a cool task, so they have taken off their coats. The Mayor of Lytham St Annes thinks the wooden mallet more covenient, if not so efficient, as a sledge-hammer. Ald John Bickerstaffe and the Chairman of the Fleetwood Council are amused at this display of energy, 1925

6. Blackpool, 1925

The Mayor of Blackpool and the Town clerk (DL Harbottle) on the right, find that shovelling the first load of soil for the new dam is not a cool task, so they have taken off their coats. The Mayor of Lytham St Annes thinks the wooden mallet more covenient, if not so efficient, as a sledge-hammer. Ald John Bickerstaffe and the Chairman of the Fleetwood Council are amused at this display of energy, 1925 | National World

