25 amazing old photos of Blackpool as it was in the 1930s - scenes of the beach, town centre and locals

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

This wonderful collection of photos take us back to the decade of the 1930s.

One picture shows draymen loading the barrels at Yates’s and another of Birley Street lined either sides with cars from the era. An area long gone shows the markets, it’s where the old BHS used to be and the multi-storey car park. They are precious images of how our town used to be.

There's no space on these Promenade benches just north of the Tower

1. Blackpool, 1930s

There's no space on these Promenade benches just north of the Tower Photo: Archive

Birley Street...

2. Blackpool, 1930s

Birley Street... Photo: Submit

Raikes Garage, Church Street

3. Blackpool, 1930s

Raikes Garage, Church Street Photo: Submit

Old Bridge House Hotel on Lytham Road. Its name is thought to refer to a bridge which crossed the Spen Dyke near the Manchester Hotel. The pub was rebuilt in 1879 and remodelled in the 1930s. Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown.

4. Blackpool, 1930s

Old Bridge House Hotel on Lytham Road. Its name is thought to refer to a bridge which crossed the Spen Dyke near the Manchester Hotel. The pub was rebuilt in 1879 and remodelled in the 1930s. Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown. Photo: submit

Aerial view from Blackpool Tower looking North. Market Street ( in the centre ) runs parallel with the Promenade and Corporation Street on the right.The long roofs of the old St John's Market and Boots Chemist are in the centre with the town hall and Yates's Wine Lodge are at the top. H Samuel is in the same position as today, on the corner of Church Street and Bank Hey Street Also on church street are Alexandre taylors, Parker's Restaurant and cafe and Dicks shoes

5. Blackpool, 1930s

Aerial view from Blackpool Tower looking North. Market Street ( in the centre ) runs parallel with the Promenade and Corporation Street on the right.The long roofs of the old St John's Market and Boots Chemist are in the centre with the town hall and Yates's Wine Lodge are at the top. H Samuel is in the same position as today, on the corner of Church Street and Bank Hey Street Also on church street are Alexandre taylors, Parker's Restaurant and cafe and Dicks shoes Photo: Archive

The outdoor bathing pool and paddling pool area nearing completion at Squires Gate Holiday Camp in the late 1930s. Lord Derby opened the new extensions and attractions at the camp on 8th July 1939

6. Blackpool, 1930s

The outdoor bathing pool and paddling pool area nearing completion at Squires Gate Holiday Camp in the late 1930s. Lord Derby opened the new extensions and attractions at the camp on 8th July 1939 Photo: Ross Parry

