24 candid people photos taken in Blackpool through the years from evacuees to the famous

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 10th Feb 2025, 10:47 BST

This wonderful collection of pictures depicts people and faces in Blackpool.

Many taken candidly, the photos offer an insight into those who made Blackpool what it was in days gone by. From evacuees to local people, they area great collection of pics.

ICYMI: 25 historical Blackpool photos which depict changes to roads and buildings through the years

25 historical Blackpool photos which depict changes to roads and buildings through the years

27 historical scenes which show Blackpool beach through a century

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Examining Blackpool children whose parents have applied for them to be sent overseas under the Government evacuation scheme is a full time job for Dr E.B. Dickinson , School medical officer

1. People and faces

Examining Blackpool children whose parents have applied for them to be sent overseas under the Government evacuation scheme is a full time job for Dr E.B. Dickinson , School medical officer | National World

Photo Sales
At the beginning of World War Two, hundreds of children were evacuated from their home towns to the relative safety of Blackpool. They were taken into the homes of Blackpool residents despite obvious overcrowding. Three young evacuees sleep soundly in their new home. historical 1939 ?

2. People and faces

At the beginning of World War Two, hundreds of children were evacuated from their home towns to the relative safety of Blackpool. They were taken into the homes of Blackpool residents despite obvious overcrowding. Three young evacuees sleep soundly in their new home. historical 1939 ? | National World

Photo Sales
Barbara Windsor meets her fans on 24th June 1981, long before EastEnders beckoned. The former Carry On star was appearing alongside Trevor Bannister in The Mating Game at the Grand Theatre

3. People and faces

Barbara Windsor meets her fans on 24th June 1981, long before EastEnders beckoned. The former Carry On star was appearing alongside Trevor Bannister in The Mating Game at the Grand Theatre | National World

Photo Sales
Gordon Bridge, Ron Harding, Tommy Bissett, Harry Hayes, Jeff Reddington, Vic McDermott and John Noble - Fleetwood fishermen on a night out at the Foxhall pub Blackpool in the early 1960s. Harry Cole of local band the Zeros is in the background playing the guitar

4. People and faces

Gordon Bridge, Ron Harding, Tommy Bissett, Harry Hayes, Jeff Reddington, Vic McDermott and John Noble - Fleetwood fishermen on a night out at the Foxhall pub Blackpool in the early 1960s. Harry Cole of local band the Zeros is in the background playing the guitar | National World

Photo Sales
Some of Revoe's oldest residents seen on May 1 1974 shortly before their homes in Ibbison Street, Blackpool were bulldozed. From left: Alice Radcliffe, Lilian Read, Gladys Williamson, Rose Jones, Dorothy Williamson, Doris Pickles and Joe O'Neill

5. People and faces

Some of Revoe's oldest residents seen on May 1 1974 shortly before their homes in Ibbison Street, Blackpool were bulldozed. From left: Alice Radcliffe, Lilian Read, Gladys Williamson, Rose Jones, Dorothy Williamson, Doris Pickles and Joe O'Neill | National World

Photo Sales
Thora Hird on Blackpool beach in 1965

6. People and faces

Thora Hird on Blackpool beach in 1965 | library

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice