Many taken candidly, the photos offer an insight into those who made Blackpool what it was in days gone by. From evacuees to local people, they area great collection of pics.
Examining Blackpool children whose parents have applied for them to be sent overseas under the Government evacuation scheme is a full time job for Dr E.B. Dickinson , School medical officer | National World
At the beginning of World War Two, hundreds of children were evacuated from their home towns to the relative safety of Blackpool. They were taken into the homes of Blackpool residents despite obvious overcrowding.
Three young evacuees sleep soundly in their new home.
historical 1939 ? | National World
Barbara Windsor meets her fans on 24th June 1981, long before EastEnders beckoned. The former Carry On star was appearing alongside Trevor Bannister in The Mating Game at the Grand Theatre | National World
Gordon Bridge, Ron Harding, Tommy Bissett, Harry Hayes, Jeff Reddington, Vic McDermott and John Noble - Fleetwood fishermen on a night out at the Foxhall pub Blackpool in the early 1960s. Harry Cole of local band the Zeros is in the background playing the guitar | National World
Some of Revoe's oldest residents seen on May 1 1974 shortly before their homes in Ibbison Street, Blackpool were bulldozed. From left: Alice Radcliffe, Lilian Read, Gladys Williamson, Rose Jones, Dorothy Williamson, Doris Pickles and Joe O'Neill | National World
Thora Hird on Blackpool beach in 1965 | library