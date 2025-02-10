They are mainly street scenes and buildings, some still standing whilst others are long gone. But they give us an idea of how Blackpool looked in past times through the streets which are still so familiar.
1. Blackpool Through the Years
Topping Street, Blackpool, pictured from Church Street in 1934. The white-faced building on the right was then the premises of the electrical firm Hurst Ibbetson and Taylor | National World
The new road layout at Oxford Square had just been completed when this photograph was taken in December 1967 | library
The inaugural journey of Coronation 304 on June 16th 1952, with Walter Luff in the cab instructing the Mayor how to operate the controls as it moves over the crossover through the crowd | library
Parks department workers in Beechfield Avenue are cutting back the trees to encourage new growth. The trunks still have the white markings added to make them more visible during the blackouts of World War Two | library
Looking north along Whitegate Drive in 1890. The houses on the right are between Woodland Grove and Gorse Road | library
Bispham Village in 1962 looking west along Red Bank Road from All Hallows Road with the Old England pub on the extreme left | library