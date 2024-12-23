23 lively retro pictures of Lionel's Bar and Heaven and Hell in Blackpool - home of Boogie Nights, 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 10:00 GMT

Crazy nights and boogie nights is what it was all about at two of Blackpool’s most memorable venues.

And at the heart of it was the resort’s own spoof seventies groover Lionel Vinyl, who was behind the success of some of the town’s most successful bars and clubs of the era.

These photos look back to Lionel’s Bar which took over Boomerang on Clifton Street, the opening of Heaven and Hell and other fun pictures from the 90s and early 00s.

ICYMI: 28 fascinating pictures of Lancashire towns through a time span which goes back decades

31 of the best retro Blackpool nightclubs remembered by readers through the decades

30 awesome throwback retro pictures of life in Blackpool 50 years ago

Love a little bit of nostalgia and retro? Sign up for our Gazette retro newsletter

Lionel Vinyl with some of the crew in 70s gear out on a night out in 1999. This was probably at Heaven and Hell - are you pictured?

1. Party Nights

Lionel Vinyl with some of the crew in 70s gear out on a night out in 1999. This was probably at Heaven and Hell - are you pictured? Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Lionel Vinyl and followers prepare to funk off at Boomerang in 2002

2. Party Nights

Lionel Vinyl and followers prepare to funk off at Boomerang in 2002 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Not a phone in sight in this picture taken at Lionel's in 2003

3. Party Nights

Not a phone in sight in this picture taken at Lionel's in 2003 Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Lionel Vinyl and Peter Dolan outside Boomerang on Clifton St, Blackpool. It was to reopen at Lionel's

4. Party Nights

Lionel Vinyl and Peter Dolan outside Boomerang on Clifton St, Blackpool. It was to reopen at Lionel's Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Lionel Vinyl at 'Lionel's' in Clifton Street, 2003

5. Party Nights

Lionel Vinyl at 'Lionel's' in Clifton Street, 2003 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
On the dancefloor at Heaven and Hell when it first opened

6. Party Nights

On the dancefloor at Heaven and Hell when it first opened Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNightclubsBarsNostalgiaLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice