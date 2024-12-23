And at the heart of it was the resort’s own spoof seventies groover Lionel Vinyl, who was behind the success of some of the town’s most successful bars and clubs of the era.
These photos look back to Lionel’s Bar which took over Boomerang on Clifton Street, the opening of Heaven and Hell and other fun pictures from the 90s and early 00s.
Lionel Vinyl with some of the crew in 70s gear out on a night out in 1999. This was probably at Heaven and Hell - are you pictured? Photo: submit
Lionel Vinyl and followers prepare to funk off at Boomerang in 2002 Photo: Submit
Not a phone in sight in this picture taken at Lionel's in 2003 Photo: Dave Nelson
Lionel Vinyl and Peter Dolan outside Boomerang on Clifton St, Blackpool. It was to reopen at Lionel's Photo: Martin Bostock
Lionel Vinyl at 'Lionel's' in Clifton Street, 2003 Photo: Bill Johnson
On the dancefloor at Heaven and Hell when it first opened Photo: Mike Foster
