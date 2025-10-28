Retro: Blackpool Talbot Road Bus Station

23 eclectic photographs that take you back in time to different eras in Blackpool

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 28th Oct 2025, 09:04 GMT

These wonderful old pictures are snapshots into Blackpool’s past

They’ve been pulled from the archives and span decades, from street scenes, to people, weather and the buildings which surrounded us.

A summer rain storm caused flooding in Gorton Street, off Caunce Street, in 1938

1. Blackpool's past

A summer rain storm caused flooding in Gorton Street, off Caunce Street, in 1938 | National World

Thousands of pounds of damage was caused throughout Blackpool by a thunderstorm and downpour of rain in 1959. The depth of flood water under the railway bridge at Devonshire Road is indicated by the stranded lorry

2. Blackpool's past

Thousands of pounds of damage was caused throughout Blackpool by a thunderstorm and downpour of rain in 1959. The depth of flood water under the railway bridge at Devonshire Road is indicated by the stranded lorry | National World

Blackpool Tower and War Memorial during the illuminations in the 1930s

3. Blackpool's past

Blackpool Tower and War Memorial during the illuminations in the 1930s | National World

Blackpool Grammar School

4. Blackpool's past

Blackpool Grammar School | National World

M & A Wood opened a new shop in Highfield Road, South Shore, Blackpool in 1958, specialising in wools, hosiery, knitwear and underwear

5. Blackpool's past

M & A Wood opened a new shop in Highfield Road, South Shore, Blackpool in 1958, specialising in wools, hosiery, knitwear and underwear | National World

Building underway of the new houses in Grange Park, Blackpool. Chepstow Road looking towards Poulton Road

6. Blackpool's past

Building underway of the new houses in Grange Park, Blackpool. Chepstow Road looking towards Poulton Road | National World

