They’ve been pulled from the archives and span decades, from street scenes, to people, weather and the buildings which surrounded us.
A summer rain storm caused flooding in Gorton Street, off Caunce Street, in 1938
Thousands of pounds of damage was caused throughout Blackpool
by a thunderstorm and downpour of rain in 1959. The depth of flood water under the railway bridge at Devonshire Road is indicated by the stranded lorry
Blackpool Tower and War Memorial during the illuminations in the 1930s
Blackpool Grammar School
M & A Wood opened a new shop in Highfield Road, South Shore, Blackpool in 1958, specialising in wools, hosiery, knitwear and underwear
Building underway of the new houses in Grange Park, Blackpool.
Chepstow Road looking towards Poulton Road