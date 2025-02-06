They were all a big deal - nothing like a new shop on the high street and people were keen to be a part of the ribbon cutting ceremnies. From charity shops to the big supermarkets, we had them covered...
Crowds queue outside the newly opened Primark shop in Blackpool | National World
The official opening of Asda in Fleetwood | National World
Josef Locke, who was appearing for the 1969 season at the Queens Theatre, pictured here opening the new Alpic Cash and Carry in Bispham - now the site of Sainsbury's | National World
Opening Day of Under the Hammer EBay shop in Alexandria Drive St Annes. L-R are Owners Simon Cox, Emma Cox and Matthew Cox. | National World
Labour Shadow Trade and Industry Minister Barbara Roche cuts a ribbon to open the Fylde Telecom Shop at Preston Old Road, also pictured are from left, Fylde Telecom Managing Director Ricard Dixson, Labour Shadow Minister (Telec ommunications) Geoff Hoon, Blackpool South Labour PPC Gordon Marsden | National World
The opening of the new YMCA charity shop on Lord Street in Fleetwood. L-R are Assistant Manager Sam Wilkinson, Volunteer Joan Johnson, Mayor of Wyre Coun Gordon McCann, Mayoress of Wyre Yvonne McCann and Manager Dorothy O'Neill. | National World