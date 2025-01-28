19 retro scenes of Blackpool town centre when it was packed with shoppers in the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 28th Jan 2025, 13:15 BST

This clutch of pictures take us right back to the 1990s.

They are mainly town centre scenes reminding us of the streets and shops and the people who worked there. Thirty odd years have passed since the 90s and people feel so nostalgic about it. It was the last decade before social media took hold, life was so different. People say it was a magical time.

Easter Bank Holiday crowds. Can you remember the town centre like this?

1. Blackpool in the 90s

Easter Bank Holiday crowds. Can you remember the town centre like this? | National World

Blackpool Town Centre, all quiet during a World Cup match against Tunisia

2. Blackpool in the 90s

Blackpool Town Centre, all quiet during a World Cup match against Tunisia | National World

The former Norweb showroom in Victoria Street

3. Blackpool in the 90s

The former Norweb showroom in Victoria Street | National World

Blackpool town centre warden Steve Shaw, 1990s

4. Blackpool in the 90s

Blackpool town centre warden Steve Shaw, 1990s | National World

Blackpool Town Centre closes down as pedestrianisation gets ready to begin in Corporation Street

5. Blackpool in the 90s

Blackpool Town Centre closes down as pedestrianisation gets ready to begin in Corporation Street | National World

The Blackpool Nutrition Centre on Church Street beat more than 300 businesses to win a top prize from the Town Centre Forum customer care awards. Pic shows L-R: Ian Campbell, Gill Brough and Ernie Campbell.

6. Blackpool in the 90s

The Blackpool Nutrition Centre on Church Street beat more than 300 businesses to win a top prize from the Town Centre Forum customer care awards. Pic shows L-R: Ian Campbell, Gill Brough and Ernie Campbell. | National World

