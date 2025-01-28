Bank Hey Street has been home to the big department stores through the years including RHO Hills, Binns and Lewis’s and still is where everyone heads to. It has seen lots of changes, the most significant being in the 1970s when it was pedestrianised. These pictures show the street and its shops down the decades.
Bank Hey Street from Central Station in April 1953 Photo: National World
After Bank Hey Street was pedestrianised in 1973 Photo: National World
Pedestrianisation in 1973 Photo: National World
Can you remember when they pedestrianised Bank Hey Street? Photo: National World
This is where Boots is now. The photo was taken because the new store had been announced Photo: National World
This was May 1973 - a digger at work in Bank Hey Street Photo: National World
