21 reflective town centre scenes of Bank Hey Street in Blackpool through the decades

It’s the street which binds the town centre together and has been the main shopping drag since Blackpool's earliest days.

Bank Hey Street has been home to the big department stores through the years including RHO Hills, Binns and Lewis’s and still is where everyone heads to. It has seen lots of changes, the most significant being in the 1970s when it was pedestrianised. These pictures show the street and its shops down the decades.

Bank Hey Street from Central Station in April 1953

1. Bank Hey Street Memories

After Bank Hey Street was pedestrianised in 1973

2. Bank Hey Street memories

Pedestrianisation in 1973

3. Bank Hey Street Memories

Can you remember when they pedestrianised Bank Hey Street?

4. Bank Hey Street Memories

This is where Boots is now. The photo was taken because the new store had been announced

5. Bank Hey Street Memories

This was May 1973 - a digger at work in Bank Hey Street

6. Bank Hey Street Memories

