23 amazing pictures of all the emotion on A level results day in Blackpool in the decades of the 90s and 00s

The nail biting wait was over.

It seemed like a lifetime since the final exam papers were completed and all these students wanted to know was whether they had passed or not.

The photos look back at the 1990s and 2000s across Blackpool and Fylde A level colleges, including Blackpool Sixth and Blackpool and Fylde College.

It looked like most of the students pictured had received the results they had hoped for and were ready to snap up university offers.

Clair Wylie 18 (left) and Jemma Blundell 18 with their A level results at Fleetwood High School in 2004

1. A level memories

Clair Wylie 18 (left) and Jemma Blundell 18 with their A level results at Fleetwood High School in 2004 Photo: Dave Nelson

19-year-old Rachel Coggin (left) with her friend 17-year-old Louise Little celebrate their exam results at Blackpool and The Fylde College

2. A level memories

19-year-old Rachel Coggin (left) with her friend 17-year-old Louise Little celebrate their exam results at Blackpool and The Fylde College Photo: Mark Pearson

Blackpool Sixth Form College students Naomi Crouch, Jenni Rigby, Mark Dyson and Lucy Jones in 2002

3. A level memories

Blackpool Sixth Form College students Naomi Crouch, Jenni Rigby, Mark Dyson and Lucy Jones in 2002 Photo: Mike Foster

Adrian Anslow, Philip Baugh and Sharon Ray compare results at Blackpool Sixth

4. A level memories

Adrian Anslow, Philip Baugh and Sharon Ray compare results at Blackpool Sixth Photo: Dawn Castle

Lisa Elliott and Jayne Harris-Waller at Blackpool & The Fylde College

5. A level memories

Lisa Elliott and Jayne Harris-Waller at Blackpool & The Fylde College Photo: Submit

Sandepan Chakraverti who arrived from India nine months earlier, is congratulated by Principal Jeff Holland (wearing Sandepan's hat)

6. Retro A levels

Sandepan Chakraverti who arrived from India nine months earlier, is congratulated by Principal Jeff Holland (wearing Sandepan's hat) Photo: Mike Foster

