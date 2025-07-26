22 shocking pictures of how the sea battered the Fylde Coast in 1927 causing widespread flooding in Blackpool

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 26th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

A huge storm surge pounded our coastline in October 1927 causing widespread devastation - particularly in Fleetwood.

A force 12 gale combined with a 32ft tide, far higher than expected, created a mammoth 2,000-acre lake in and around Fleetwood.

Only the high ground around The Mount escaped the devastation.

More than 1,200 homes were wrecked and all roads between Lord Street and Harris Street were totally submerged.

Dead pigs, sheep and dogs littered tram tracks, while the vacant ground off Styan Street and Dock Street, near the Wyre Dock crossing, became a huge timber pond, full of pitch-pine logs - the remnants of Alex Keay’s once thriving box-making business.

Blackpool was also pictured on October 31 of the same year, the pier boards were smashed to pieces and there was damage to Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

ICYMI: 51 eclectic historic pictures in Blackpool taken between the years 1960 and 1965

41 mind-blowing retro photos which will transport you back in time to Blackpool in the 1970s and 1980s

28 historic pictures of Blackpool in 1940 as war broke out and we had the heaviest snowfall for years

Looking down Ash Street to Strawberry Gardens in Fleetwood

1. Floods, 1927

Looking down Ash Street to Strawberry Gardens in Fleetwood | National World

Photo Sales
The tremendous seas were carried over into the Pleasure Beach where damage was done by the floods and the wind

2. The tremendous seas were carried over into the Pleasure Beach where damage was done by the floods and the wind, 1927

The tremendous seas were carried over into the Pleasure Beach where damage was done by the floods and the wind | National World

Photo Sales
As the 1927 flood waters receded in Fleetwood, hundreds of logs and tonnes of mud were left in the streets. The timber had been washed away from storage areas on Copse Road. This is Lord Street near the junction of Poulton Street looking towards Ash Street

3. Floods, 1927

As the 1927 flood waters receded in Fleetwood, hundreds of logs and tonnes of mud were left in the streets. The timber had been washed away from storage areas on Copse Road. This is Lord Street near the junction of Poulton Street looking towards Ash Street | National World

Photo Sales
The resturant on the South Side of the North Pier was completly wrecked

4. Floods, 1927

The resturant on the South Side of the North Pier was completly wrecked | National World

Photo Sales
North Pier after the floods bashed the boards to bits

5. Floods, 1927

North Pier after the floods bashed the boards to bits | National World

Photo Sales
This is Poulton Road, Fleetwood, during the 1927 floods looking towards Poulton Street. Many of the houses on the right were later converted into flats

6. Floods, 1927

This is Poulton Road, Fleetwood, during the 1927 floods looking towards Poulton Street. Many of the houses on the right were later converted into flats | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFloodingFleetwoodLord Street
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice