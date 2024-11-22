21 sunny retro pictures of Blackpool at the height of the summer in times past

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:22 GMT

The weather is atrocious so we’ve delved in to the archives to find the best summer pictures on file to provide a boost of sunshine.

They go right back through the decades and remember sunnier days in our resort from packed beaches tio ice-creams, donkey rides and dips in the sea.

Crowds of holidaymakers and kiosks offering tea, coffee, ices, whelks and cockles and shrimps as snacks on the beach in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

1. Blackpool in the summer...

Crowds of holidaymakers and kiosks offering tea, coffee, ices, whelks and cockles and shrimps as snacks on the beach in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

Holidaymakers on the beach in 1955

2. Blackpool in the summer...

Holidaymakers on the beach in 1955 | Getty Images

1932 Blackpool - can't put a pin between them

3. Blackpool in the summer...

1932 Blackpool - can't put a pin between them | Getty Images

9th December 1933: Two young children with a dog on the beach at Blackpool

4. Blackpool in the summer...

9th December 1933: Two young children with a dog on the beach at Blackpool | Getty Images

Two girls enjoy ice creams on the sands at Blackpool, July 1954. Blackpool Tower can be seen in the background

5. Blackpool in the summer...

Two girls enjoy ice creams on the sands at Blackpool, July 1954. Blackpool Tower can be seen in the background | Getty Images

Holidaymakers on Blackpool beach during a British summer, 3rd August 1982

6. Blackpool in the summer...

Holidaymakers on Blackpool beach during a British summer, 3rd August 1982 | Getty Images

