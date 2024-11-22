They go right back through the decades and remember sunnier days in our resort from packed beaches tio ice-creams, donkey rides and dips in the sea.
1. Blackpool in the summer...
Crowds of holidaymakers and kiosks offering tea, coffee, ices, whelks and cockles and shrimps as snacks on the beach in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images
2. Blackpool in the summer...
Holidaymakers on the beach in 1955 | Getty Images
3. Blackpool in the summer...
1932 Blackpool - can't put a pin between them | Getty Images
4. Blackpool in the summer...
9th December 1933: Two young children with a dog on the beach at Blackpool | Getty Images
5. Blackpool in the summer...
Two girls enjoy ice creams on the sands at Blackpool, July 1954. Blackpool Tower can be seen in the background | Getty Images
6. Blackpool in the summer...
Holidaymakers on Blackpool beach during a British summer, 3rd August 1982 | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.