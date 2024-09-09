21 rare and nostalgic Blackpool Illuminations pictures straight from the 1980s including Star Wars characters

We are in Blackpool Illumination season and we have a treat of photos which depict the lights displays in the 1980s.

With the display changing every few years, everyone's memories of the 10km long light fantastic are sure to be different.

This was my era but I am baffled by some of them, my memory must have faded! I remember the Teddy Bears picnic, the Windmill Land tableux and Star Wars. How many do you remember?

R2D2 and C3PO are pictured here in 1981.

1. 1980s Blackpool

R2D2 and C3PO are pictured here in 1981. | National World

Light classic depicting Oliver Twist from 1983

2. 1980s Iluminations

Light classic depicting Oliver Twist from 1983 | National World

The Easter display from 1981.

3. 1980s Illuminations

The Easter display from 1981. | National World

The Illuminations pre-historic display in 1987

4. 1980s Illuminations

The Illuminations pre-historic display in 1987 | National World

The Wild West display was installed in 1985

5. 1980s Illuminations

The Wild West display was installed in 1985 | National World

The Cosmic Capers display pictured in 1984.

6. 1980s Illuminations

The Cosmic Capers display pictured in 1984. | National World

