With the display changing every few years, everyone's memories of the 10km long light fantastic are sure to be different.
This was my era but I am baffled by some of them, my memory must have faded! I remember the Teddy Bears picnic, the Windmill Land tableux and Star Wars. How many do you remember?
ICYMI: 13 incredible Blackpool buildings and landmarks lost to history remembered through great nostalgic photos
25 much-loved Blackpool nightclubs from the 1980s remembered the most including Adam and Eve and Jenks
Amazing picture memories of Blackpool streets, shops and buildings stepped back from the Golden Mile
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.