Most are long gone, except for a couple of high street names which have moved location.
But these were the shops which knitted our wonderful town together and provided food, clothing and every day essentials. They are striking pictures which show how the shops and streets have changed.
Victoria Street Blackpool at it's junction with Corporation Street | National World
Restaurant at RHO Hills, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool
Historical undated 1932 | National World
Timothy Whites store taking shape at the corner of Birley Street and Abingdon Street, Blackpool in 1962 | National World
Lytham Road shops close to the junction with Waterloo Road, to the right. The Lido was further along on the left.
According to the plaque this terrace of shops was built in 1892. Seen here in the 1950s the shops include from the left Greenhalgh's ladieswear ( only partly seen), Frank Harbron grocers, J.W. Smith menswear, E.A. & M.A. Smith bakery and cafe and J.L.Dawson Cook dispensing chemist and opticians.
The tram lines can be seen in the foreground, but this tram route was to close in 1961. This was 1950 | National World
T.J. Hughes, alongside Redmans, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, is now a W H Smith store, 1971 | National World
Gary Wild 's later kiosk on the southern side of Victoria Street in 1980 before demolition of properties for the final part of the Houndshill Centre | National World