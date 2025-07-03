They are all from our archives - C&A, Lewis's, Binns, Beatties toy and model shop (remember Beatties?), Pricebusters and lots more. And we have included pictures of some of the staff who worked at these stores too. Blackpool still has a fantastic shopping centre but these places were all firm favourites and many people have fond memories of them.
1. Lost Shops
Who can forget Pricebusters? It sold everything. It was a thriving store in the day - this was taken in April 1989 | National World
2. Lost Shops
Littlewoods in Church Street is photographed here in October 1975 | National World
3. Lost Shops
More racks of coats and jackets on the upper floor of C&A, possibly when the store first opened. Young styles are hung on the rail in the foreground | National World
4. Lost shops
Not technically a shop - but who can forget Wimpy? One of the earliest fast food restaurants. December 1980 | National World
5. Lost Shops
A familiar sight at the entrance to Houndshill from the Victoria Street entrance was menswear shop Burton | National World
6. Lost shops
Liz Conway organising stock on the upper sales floor at C&A in July 1974 | National World
