21 fantastic school sports day pictures in Blackpool when it was all about sack races and egg and spoon

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Whether you loved them or loathed them, school sports days bring memories flooding back.

Sack races, egg and spoon races (with real eggs) balancing bean bags and the three legged race - those of a certain age will remember them all. These pictures cross several decades and remember sports days in Blackpool and other areas of the Fylde Coast.

The start of the upper junior wheelbarrow race for boys and girls at Carters Charity School sports day, 1966

1. Sports Day Memories

The start of the upper junior wheelbarrow race for boys and girls at Carters Charity School sports day, 1966 Photo: staff

Busy Bees Nursery sports day at the Mount Pavillion, 2011

2. Sports Day Memories

Busy Bees Nursery sports day at the Mount Pavillion, 2011 Photo: Daniel Martino

Year 10 and 11 pupils from schools across the region took part in a Gold Factor Sports Event sports day at Stanley Park, Blackpool. Pictured is Jack Northrop, 2009

3. Sports Day Memories

Year 10 and 11 pupils from schools across the region took part in a Gold Factor Sports Event sports day at Stanley Park, Blackpool. Pictured is Jack Northrop, 2009 Photo: Paul Greenwood

Blackpool Schools Sports Day at Stanley Park - St George's pupils cheer on their team mates

4. Sports Day Memories

Blackpool Schools Sports Day at Stanley Park - St George's pupils cheer on their team mates Photo: Daniel Martino

Busy Bees Nursery sports day at the Mount Pavillion. Pictured is Tahlia Ramsay, Aimee McGuirk, Bailey Grove and Daniel Lark

5. Sports Day Memories

Busy Bees Nursery sports day at the Mount Pavillion. Pictured is Tahlia Ramsay, Aimee McGuirk, Bailey Grove and Daniel Lark Photo: Daniel Martino

Highfield Girls Modern School sports day prizes presented by Councillor Mrs R Sudlow to junior champion Hilda Harrison (far left) and joint senior champions Louie Porter and Rita Randall in 1946

6. Sports Day Memories

Highfield Girls Modern School sports day prizes presented by Councillor Mrs R Sudlow to junior champion Hilda Harrison (far left) and joint senior champions Louie Porter and Rita Randall in 1946 Photo: staff

