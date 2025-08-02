Sack races, egg and spoon races (with real eggs) balancing bean bags and the three legged race - those of a certain age will remember them all. These pictures cross several decades and remember sports days in Blackpool and other areas of the Fylde Coast.
The start of the upper junior wheelbarrow race for boys and girls at Carters Charity School sports day, 1966 Photo: staff
Busy Bees Nursery sports day at the Mount Pavillion, 2011 Photo: Daniel Martino
Year 10 and 11 pupils from schools across the region took part in a Gold Factor Sports Event sports day at Stanley Park, Blackpool. Pictured is Jack Northrop, 2009 Photo: Paul Greenwood
Blackpool Schools Sports Day at Stanley Park - St George's pupils cheer on their team mates Photo: Daniel Martino
Busy Bees Nursery sports day at the Mount Pavillion. Pictured is Tahlia Ramsay, Aimee McGuirk, Bailey Grove and Daniel Lark Photo: Daniel Martino
Highfield Girls Modern School sports day prizes presented by Councillor Mrs R Sudlow to junior champion Hilda Harrison (far left) and joint senior champions Louie Porter and Rita Randall in 1946 Photo: staff
