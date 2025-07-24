These pictures go right back to 1953 – an important year in the history of our resort.
It was the year Blackpool FC won the FA Cup at Wembley and also the year of the Queen’s Coronation. There are some wonderful street scenes which show Blackpool in a bygone era and long lost buildings.
