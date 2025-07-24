31 fascinating scenes which remember Blackpool in 1953 at a time of importance in our resort

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

We are rewinding the years with these fabulous pictures of Blackpool in the year of 1953.

These pictures go right back to 1953 – an important year in the history of our resort.

It was the year Blackpool FC won the FA Cup at Wembley and also the year of the Queen’s Coronation. There are some wonderful street scenes which show Blackpool in a bygone era and long lost buildings.

Queen Street 1953

1. Blackpool, 1953

Queen Street 1953 Photo: staff


Adelaide Street from King Street, Blackpool 1953

2. Blackpool, 1953

Adelaide Street from King Street, Blackpool 1953 Photo: Archive


Maybell Avenue, Blackpool, 1953

3. Blackpool, 1953

Maybell Avenue, Blackpool, 1953 Photo: Archive


Middle Walk from Cocker Sqare, Blackpool 1953

4. Blackpool, 1953

Middle Walk from Cocker Sqare, Blackpool 1953 Photo: Archive


Waterloo Road and the Duttons Arms, from Blackpool Promenade

5. Blackpool, 1953

Waterloo Road and the Duttons Arms, from Blackpool Promenade Photo: Archive


Adelaide Street from Coronation Street

6. Blackpool, 1953

Adelaide Street from Coronation Street Photo: Archive


