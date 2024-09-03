20 gloriously retro pictures of Blackpool in 1990 including TVR, Shaboo and Hot Ice

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 14:05 BST

The year was 1990 and this is how Blackpool looked

From Poll Tax demonstrations to fires and scenic shots of the coast, they are a flash back in time to another era.

TVR, 1990

1. Blackpool, 1990

TVR, 1990 | National World

Flyer for the Shaboo Club, 1990

2. Blackpool, 1990

Flyer for the Shaboo Club, 1990 | submit

Roger Kitter (left) took a break from his 'Allo 'Allo role on North Pier, Blackpool to come face to face with another seaside success Keith Harris

3. Blackpool 1990

Roger Kitter (left) took a break from his 'Allo 'Allo role on North Pier, Blackpool to come face to face with another seaside success Keith Harris | National World

Derby Baths was another Robinson design completed in 1939. It closed in 1988 and was knocked down in 1990.

4. Blackpool, 1990

Derby Baths was another Robinson design completed in 1939. It closed in 1988 and was knocked down in 1990. | National World

Poll tax protest - anti poll tax campaigners at a mass rally in Blackpool town centre, in April 1990

5. Blackpool, 1990

Poll tax protest - anti poll tax campaigners at a mass rally in Blackpool town centre, in April 1990 | National World

The Queen's visit to Weeton, July 1990

6. Blackpool, 1990

The Queen's visit to Weeton, July 1990 | National World

