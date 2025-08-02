20 brilliant retro photos of teenagers in Year 11 at Blackpool high schools back to the 00s

These great photos remember school leavers in years gone by.

It’s a pivotal moment as one chapter closes and another one begins. But do you remember your Year 11 school year? Finally at the top of the school, knowing everything there was to know, anticipating GCSEs, looking forward to school proms and decided what to do next. It was a time of big decisions.

All these pictures show kids in their final year at school… you might be pictured.

Montgomery High School came top in the GCSE results for a second consecutive year in 2005. L-R are pupils Rachel Anderson, Kristy Thomas, Greg Wilson, Gary Rawcliffe, Clayton Yeo and Nicola Holdich. With them is head of Year 11 Elizabeth Leeson

Year 11 students from the Montgomery School Leisure and Tourism course, the first exam entrants of 2010

Year 11 students at Saint Aidan’s Technology College, who studied BTEC in travel and Tourism, were presented with Welcome Host certificates. Chelsea Bragg and Luis Hithersay with Hannah Morrell from the School Liaison Team at Blackpool and the Fylde College

Year 11 students at Cardinal Allen, Fleetwood show their delight at the improved performance scores, 2006

Hodgson Academy was working with Blackpool Sixth Form as it became a designated teaching school. George Canning (Blackpool Sixth Student Governor), John Boyle (Blackpool Sixth Chair of Governors) Georgie Toft (Blackpool Sixth Senior Student), Tony Nicholson (Head of Hodgson Academy), Gemma Collins (Year 11 pupil at Hodgson Academy), Keith Ryder, Felicity Greeves (Principal of Blackpool Sixth), Richard Jefferson (Year 11 pupil at Hodgson Academy).

School league tables for Blackpool and Fylde. Beacon Hill High celebrated a CVA score which put them in the top 1% in the country in English. Pictured with Year 11 English books are Elouise Leivers and Shaun Whelanm 2009

