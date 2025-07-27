19 stand-out moments in Blackpool in 1997 captured on camera from sieges to schools

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

We’ve trawled the archives for pictures from 1997 which showcase what was happening in the town 26 years ago

These are a few key moments which shaped Blackpool during the year including concerts, roadshows and proud school moments. There was also a gun siege and former deputy prime minister John Prescott had a row with a punter in a pub.

Armed Police take control of a gun siege situation in Fleetwood in January 1997

1. Blackpool in 1997

Armed Police take control of a gun siege situation in Fleetwood in January 1997 Photo: Bill Johnson

Movie making at Collegiate High School, waiting for Prince Naseem at The Palace and a gun siege. This was 1997...

2. Blackpool in 1997

Movie making at Collegiate High School, waiting for Prince Naseem at The Palace and a gun siege. This was 1997... Photo: National World

Joseph Gilgun-better known as Coronation Street's Jamie Armstrong and Bill Tarmey, who played the legendary character Jack Duckworth, sign autographs for pigeon fanciers at the Show of the Year 1997 at the Winter Gardens

3. Blackpool in 1997

Joseph Gilgun-better known as Coronation Street's Jamie Armstrong and Bill Tarmey, who played the legendary character Jack Duckworth, sign autographs for pigeon fanciers at the Show of the Year 1997 at the Winter Gardens Photo: Mike Foster

Radio One Roadshow kicks off on Blackpool beach - were you there?

4. Blackpool in 1997

Radio One Roadshow kicks off on Blackpool beach - were you there? Photo: National World

John Prescott, arguing with heckler Terry Barcock , during a pre-election visit to the Cutty Sark Pub Looking on is Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Joan Humble

5. Blackpool in 1997

John Prescott, arguing with heckler Terry Barcock , during a pre-election visit to the Cutty Sark Pub Looking on is Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Joan Humble Photo: Bill Johnson

Julia Rayworth and her baby Ewan James Jones (left) was the first baby born on New Year's Day at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Pictured right is Emma Ferguson and her baby Natasha Jade, who was also a New Years Day 1997 baby

6. Blackpool in 1997

Julia Rayworth and her baby Ewan James Jones (left) was the first baby born on New Year's Day at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Pictured right is Emma Ferguson and her baby Natasha Jade, who was also a New Years Day 1997 baby Photo: Bill Johnson

