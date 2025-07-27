These are a few key moments which shaped Blackpool during the year including concerts, roadshows and proud school moments. There was also a gun siege and former deputy prime minister John Prescott had a row with a punter in a pub.
Armed Police take control of a gun siege situation in Fleetwood in January 1997 Photo: Bill Johnson
Movie making at Collegiate High School, waiting for Prince Naseem at The Palace and a gun siege. This was 1997... Photo: National World
Joseph Gilgun-better known as Coronation Street's Jamie Armstrong and Bill Tarmey, who played the legendary character Jack Duckworth, sign autographs for pigeon fanciers at the Show of the Year 1997 at the Winter Gardens Photo: Mike Foster
Radio One Roadshow kicks off on Blackpool beach - were you there? Photo: National World
John Prescott, arguing with heckler Terry Barcock , during a pre-election visit to the Cutty Sark Pub Looking on is Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Joan Humble Photo: Bill Johnson
Julia Rayworth and her baby Ewan James Jones (left) was the first baby born on New Year's Day at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Pictured right is Emma Ferguson and her baby Natasha Jade, who was also a New Years Day 1997 baby Photo: Bill Johnson
