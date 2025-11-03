Well, it is, and these pictures go right back to that year across Blackpool schools. Here are 19 picture memories - are you included?
Waterloo School Girls Soccer team, winners of the Blackpool Schools Plate.
Back from left, Coach Jamie Truelove, Kelly Shaw, Micha McGawley, Sian Collet and Shanice Asham, with Georgia Ayres, Beth Kilby, Rhiannon Davies Courtney Cain and Jessica Ormerwood at the front. | National World
PC Colin Howorth invited eight pupils from Norbreck Primary School for a talk on road safety at the Norbreck Castle Hotel, with a healthy lunch thrown in as part of the Healthy Blackpool campaign.
The kids prepare to tuck in, watched by chef Rob Waddle and PC Howorth | National World
Blackpool Life Campaign "Healthy Blackpool" launch at Stanley Park cafe, Blackpol. Bispham High School Arts College -Blackpool Senior Youth Dance Company. | National World
Beacon Hill High School celebrates being the most improved school in the Blackpool GCSE results. Clockwise from from are Laim Hawkins (15), deputy headteacher Barbara Lund, Moyrum Wakid (15), Rebecca Robinson (16) and Katie Stollery | National World
Blackpool Primary School children taking part in a Primary Enterprise Day at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. Picture of St John's Primary pupils Keith Northover (left) and Corie Bloomfield (both 10) taking part | National World
Blackpool's representative for the United Kingdom Youth Parliament, Bobby Hall, pictured at school at Beacon Hill High | National World