Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:42 GMT

How is 2005 20 years ago?

Well, it is, and these pictures go right back to that year across Blackpool schools. Here are 19 picture memories - are you included?

Waterloo School Girls Soccer team, winners of the Blackpool Schools Plate. Back from left, Coach Jamie Truelove, Kelly Shaw, Micha McGawley, Sian Collet and Shanice Asham, with Georgia Ayres, Beth Kilby, Rhiannon Davies Courtney Cain and Jessica Ormerwood at the front.

1. Schools, 2005

Waterloo School Girls Soccer team, winners of the Blackpool Schools Plate. Back from left, Coach Jamie Truelove, Kelly Shaw, Micha McGawley, Sian Collet and Shanice Asham, with Georgia Ayres, Beth Kilby, Rhiannon Davies Courtney Cain and Jessica Ormerwood at the front.

PC Colin Howorth invited eight pupils from Norbreck Primary School for a talk on road safety at the Norbreck Castle Hotel, with a healthy lunch thrown in as part of the Healthy Blackpool campaign. The kids prepare to tuck in, watched by chef Rob Waddle and PC Howorth

2. Schools 2005

PC Colin Howorth invited eight pupils from Norbreck Primary School for a talk on road safety at the Norbreck Castle Hotel, with a healthy lunch thrown in as part of the Healthy Blackpool campaign. The kids prepare to tuck in, watched by chef Rob Waddle and PC Howorth

Blackpool Life Campaign "Healthy Blackpool" launch at Stanley Park cafe, Blackpol. Bispham High School Arts College -Blackpool Senior Youth Dance Company.

3. Schools 2005

Blackpool Life Campaign "Healthy Blackpool" launch at Stanley Park cafe, Blackpol. Bispham High School Arts College -Blackpool Senior Youth Dance Company.

Beacon Hill High School celebrates being the most improved school in the Blackpool GCSE results. Clockwise from from are Laim Hawkins (15), deputy headteacher Barbara Lund, Moyrum Wakid (15), Rebecca Robinson (16) and Katie Stollery

4. Schools 2005

Beacon Hill High School celebrates being the most improved school in the Blackpool GCSE results. Clockwise from from are Laim Hawkins (15), deputy headteacher Barbara Lund, Moyrum Wakid (15), Rebecca Robinson (16) and Katie Stollery

Blackpool Primary School children taking part in a Primary Enterprise Day at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. Picture of St John's Primary pupils Keith Northover (left) and Corie Bloomfield (both 10) taking part

5. Schools 2005

Blackpool Primary School children taking part in a Primary Enterprise Day at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. Picture of St John's Primary pupils Keith Northover (left) and Corie Bloomfield (both 10) taking part

Blackpool's representative for the United Kingdom Youth Parliament, Bobby Hall, pictured at school at Beacon Hill High

6. Schools 2005

Blackpool's representative for the United Kingdom Youth Parliament, Bobby Hall, pictured at school at Beacon Hill High

