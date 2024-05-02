As the Holiday Inn opened this week we take a look back at the building which stood in its place - the old Wilko store which was also Fine Fare, Food Giant and others along the way. It was demolished four years ago to make way for the new hotel and what a difference it has made. On the other side of the ‘gateway’ are the new council offices, Sainsbury’s - which has been there a few years now - but they have all changed the area completely. It is unrecognisable. Rememember Peter Jones Carpets and the Wheatsheaf? The Tache? They are lost to the history books to make way for this bright, new development.