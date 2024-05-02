19 retro changing landscape pics of Blackpool Talbot Gateway including Wilko and Holiday Inn

I think most will agree that the new Talbot Gateway is a dramatic change to the landscape

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 2nd May 2024, 11:51 BST

As the Holiday Inn opened this week we take a look back at the building which stood in its place - the old Wilko store which was also Fine Fare, Food Giant and others along the way. It was demolished four years ago to make way for the new hotel and what a difference it has made. On the other side of the ‘gateway’ are the new council offices, Sainsbury’s - which has been there a few years now - but they have all changed the area completely. It is unrecognisable. Rememember Peter Jones Carpets and the Wheatsheaf? The Tache? They are lost to the history books to make way for this bright, new development.

From Wilko to Holiday Inn...

1. Building Talbot Gateway

From Wilko to Holiday Inn...

Looking down the side of Wilko at the subway

2. Building Talbot Gateway

Looking down the side of Wilko at the subway

Demolition of The Wheatsheaf pub

3. Demolition underway at The Wheatsheaf, Talbot Road, Blackpool. / following a fire there
Demolition of The Wheatsheaf pub

Demolition of The Wheatsheaf pub

Inside Wilko as demolition gets underway

4. Building Talbot Gateway

Inside Wilko as demolition gets underway

Wilko begins to fall

5. Building Talbot Gateway

Wilko begins to fall

Work progressing on new council offices (right) and the Sainsbury's supermarket (left) in 2013

6. Building Talbot Gateway

Work progressing on new council offices (right) and the Sainsbury's supermarket (left) in 2013

