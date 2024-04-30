"I saw Kings of Leon having KFC in Blackpool town centre." 19 famous faces seen, met and chatted to by readers

If there was anywhere to spot a celebrity, it would be Blackpool.

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:54 BST

Up north anyway. And we asked you which celebrities and famous people you have met, spoken to or even shared a brew with and you had hundreds of memories to share. From Bill Clinton in McDonalds, to sharing Tequilas with Craig Revel Horwood, there were some great stories to sift through. We have rounded up some of your pictures taken with famous celebs and a couple more to wrap up the gallery.

ICYMI: I worked at Blackpool's Norbreck Castle Hotel in the 80s - it wasn’t very clean and didn’t stay long!

"I remember when Blackpool had grand stations" 25 evocotive pictures of train stations in days gone by

I don't think it's a bad place at all, lots of lovely people live good lives on Blackpool estates

Peter Kay, Alfie Boe and Kaiser Chief's Ricky Wilson are a few of the famous faces you have met

1. When we met the famous...

Peter Kay, Alfie Boe and Kaiser Chief's Ricky Wilson are a few of the famous faces you have met

Photo Sales
Jayde Cunliffe: Jersey-Hope fighting the amazing lady who will always be the best woman's boxer of all time Jane Couch Mbe 🥰🥰

2. When we met the famous...

Jayde Cunliffe: Jersey-Hope fighting the amazing lady who will always be the best woman's boxer of all time Jane Couch Mbe 🥰🥰

Photo Sales
Jimmy Taxi with comedy legend Peter Kay

3. When we met the famous...

Jimmy Taxi with comedy legend Peter Kay

Photo Sales
Jayde Cunliffe: "The amazing Richard and the very famous bear Sooty 💛

4. When we met the famous...

Jayde Cunliffe: "The amazing Richard and the very famous bear Sooty 💛

Photo Sales
Jersey-Hope with Alfie Boe

5. When we met the famous...

Jersey-Hope with Alfie Boe

Photo Sales
Joanne Elliston-Owens: Ricky from the Kaiser Chiefs recently in Blackpool 😉

6. When we met the famous...

Joanne Elliston-Owens: Ricky from the Kaiser Chiefs recently in Blackpool 😉

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:first personBlackpoolKFCCelebrities

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.