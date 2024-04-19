Blackpool North superseded Talbot Road Station which was Blackpool’s first railway station, opening in 1846. It was renamed North Station in 1872 and in those days its front access was from Dickson Road.
The original station was replaced in 1898 and it was eventually demolished in the 1970s to make way for the station we have today. The pictures are a real throwback to the 80s and 90s, how we remember the station through those decades. The buffet shop, ticket office, pensioners on a £1 ticket to anywhere in the country, industrial action and developments remind us of past times.
1. Blackpool North Station
The ticket office in 1982
2. Blackpool North Station
This is one of the oldest pictures we have in our archives of Blackpool North, which in those days was called Talbot Road Station
3. Blackpool North Station
A brilliant, evocative photo inside the signal box at Blackpool North in 1932. Wonder who the signaller was?
4. Blackpool North Station
Bulldozers and diggers moved to the site in 1977 to start the redevelopment of the station. Old bus station clearly in the background
5. Blackpool North Station
The caption on the back of this photo says 'The latest phase of Blackpool's 'jambuster' traffic scheme continues with the closure of the access to the North Railway Station from Talbot Road'
6. Blackpool North Station
The caption on the back of this photo says 'The latest phase of Blackpool's 'jambuster' traffic scheme continues with the closure of the access to the North Railway Station from Talbot Road'
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.