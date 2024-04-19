19 photos of Blackpool North Station through the years - including queues for one pound tickets in the 1980s

These pictures of Blackpool North Station turn the clock back mainly to the 1980s and 90s with a couple of extra old ones thrown in.

By Claire Lark
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:12 BST

Blackpool North superseded Talbot Road Station which was Blackpool’s first railway station, opening in 1846. It was renamed North Station in 1872 and in those days its front access was from Dickson Road.

The original station was replaced in 1898 and it was eventually demolished in the 1970s to make way for the station we have today. The pictures are a real throwback to the 80s and 90s, how we remember the station through those decades. The buffet shop, ticket office, pensioners on a £1 ticket to anywhere in the country, industrial action and developments remind us of past times.

The ticket office in 1982

This is one of the oldest pictures we have in our archives of Blackpool North, which in those days was called Talbot Road Station

A brilliant, evocative photo inside the signal box at Blackpool North in 1932. Wonder who the signaller was?

Bulldozers and diggers moved to the site in 1977 to start the redevelopment of the station. Old bus station clearly in the background

The caption on the back of this photo says 'The latest phase of Blackpool's 'jambuster' traffic scheme continues with the closure of the access to the North Railway Station from Talbot Road'

The caption on the back of this photo says 'The latest phase of Blackpool's 'jambuster' traffic scheme continues with the closure of the access to the North Railway Station from Talbot Road'

