Blackpool North superseded Talbot Road Station which was Blackpool’s first railway station, opening in 1846. It was renamed North Station in 1872 and in those days its front access was from Dickson Road.

The original station was replaced in 1898 and it was eventually demolished in the 1970s to make way for the station we have today. The pictures are a real throwback to the 80s and 90s, how we remember the station through those decades. The buffet shop, ticket office, pensioners on a £1 ticket to anywhere in the country, industrial action and developments remind us of past times.