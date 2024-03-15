19 of the best Blackpool scenes from 1998-1999 including Illuminations, nightclubs and schools

These great photos go back to the era of the magical 1990s.

By Claire Lark
Published 15th Mar 2024, 13:09 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 13:11 GMT

Every picture in our gallery was taken during 1998 and 1999 as Blackpool geared up for the Millennium. So much was going on and there were plenty of picture opportunities to be had. You might remember some of them and you might even be pictured…

The Bizness in 1998

1. Blackpool 1998-1999

The Bizness in 1998

A storm hits Blackpool

2. Blackpool 1998-1999

A storm hits Blackpool

A scene from Heaven and Hell :)

3. Blackpool 1998-1999

A scene from Heaven and Hell :)

Lionel Vinyl picks up a couple of decks at Cash Transformers on the corner of Church Street and Regent Road. He is pictured with proprietor Mark Massey

4. Blackpool 1998-1999

Lionel Vinyl picks up a couple of decks at Cash Transformers on the corner of Church Street and Regent Road. He is pictured with proprietor Mark Massey

Palatine High School Year 8 soccer team. Pictured are Dave Seal (asst. manager), Chris Whiteside, Philip Mortlock, Ryan Yeomans, Ben Blanchard, John Casey, Stefan Andrews, Adam Morrell, Gavin Grant (manager). Front, from left, Ryan Jones, Todd Rogers, Steve Hirst, Antony Pearson (Captain), Mark Trubby, Clark Gratton, Ben Hall and Matthew Doughty, 1998

5. Blackpool 1998-1999

Palatine High School Year 8 soccer team. Pictured are Dave Seal (asst. manager), Chris Whiteside, Philip Mortlock, Ryan Yeomans, Ben Blanchard, John Casey, Stefan Andrews, Adam Morrell, Gavin Grant (manager). Front, from left, Ryan Jones, Todd Rogers, Steve Hirst, Antony Pearson (Captain), Mark Trubby, Clark Gratton, Ben Hall and Matthew Doughty, 1998

The Firm Partners Business Awards Ceremony at Blackpool Winter Gardens: The Firm Partners 1998 award presented to Sam Lee by last years winner, Basil Newby

6. Blackpool 1998-1999

The Firm Partners Business Awards Ceremony at Blackpool Winter Gardens: The Firm Partners 1998 award presented to Sam Lee by last years winner, Basil Newby

