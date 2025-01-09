19 nostalgic pictures of the Marine Hall in Fleetwood as it reaches 90 years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:40 GMT

Fleetwood’s Marine Hall is 90-years-old this year.

For generations, the glass-domed building has been the focal point for an array of entertainment and events.

With its prime position opposite the beach, the 1930s art deco style venue has seen royal visitors, concerts and was the place where Fleetwood’s own Alfie Boe sang in his early days with a local choir. We take a nostalgic look at some of its finest moments...

ICYMI: 36 brilliant Blackpool teachers who taught in our high schools in the 90s and 00s

28 sizzling pictures of Blackpool and Preston scorching in heatwaves to remind you of summer days

13 of the most historical Blackpool buildings which are now lost to the landscape

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Deck chairs dominate in this 1940s summer view of Fleetwood Marine Hall which has been the town's central seafront attraction for many years. The hall was opened in 1935 and has been the premier entertainment venue for Wyre ever since

1. Marine Hall Memories

Deck chairs dominate in this 1940s summer view of Fleetwood Marine Hall which has been the town's central seafront attraction for many years. The hall was opened in 1935 and has been the premier entertainment venue for Wyre ever since | National World

Photo Sales
The Marine Hall, Fleetwood was opened by Lady Stanley in November 1935.

2. Marine Hall Memories

The Marine Hall, Fleetwood was opened by Lady Stanley in November 1935. | National World

Photo Sales
The Marine Hall photographed during the 1950's from the top of the Mount. To the right of the domed landmark is the old outdoor swimming pool which was replaced in the 1970s by the indoor pool. Fleetwood Leisure Centre also stands on the site but that wasn't built until later in the 1980's

3. Marine Hall Memories

The Marine Hall photographed during the 1950's from the top of the Mount. To the right of the domed landmark is the old outdoor swimming pool which was replaced in the 1970s by the indoor pool. Fleetwood Leisure Centre also stands on the site but that wasn't built until later in the 1980's | National World

Photo Sales
The ballroom at the Marine Hall in the 1950s

4. Marine Hall Memories

The ballroom at the Marine Hall in the 1950s | National World

Photo Sales
Karen-Jean Smith walked away with the Miss Wyre trophy in the final of the competition in 1997, held at the Marine Hall. Runners-up were Louise Brown from Birmingham (left) who came second, and third place Jane Gregory from Risley

5. Marine Hall Memories

Karen-Jean Smith walked away with the Miss Wyre trophy in the final of the competition in 1997, held at the Marine Hall. Runners-up were Louise Brown from Birmingham (left) who came second, and third place Jane Gregory from Risley | National World

Photo Sales
Queen Elizabeth, pictured outside the Marine Hall during a visit to Fleetwood in 1938. Her husband, King George VI is standing on her right. The couple were on a tour of Lancashire at the time.

6. Marine Hall Memories

Queen Elizabeth, pictured outside the Marine Hall during a visit to Fleetwood in 1938. Her husband, King George VI is standing on her right. The couple were on a tour of Lancashire at the time. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FleetwoodBlackpoolPrestonTeachersConcerts
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice