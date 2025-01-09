For generations, the glass-domed building has been the focal point for an array of entertainment and events.
With its prime position opposite the beach, the 1930s art deco style venue has seen royal visitors, concerts and was the place where Fleetwood’s own Alfie Boe sang in his early days with a local choir. We take a nostalgic look at some of its finest moments...
1. Marine Hall Memories
Deck chairs dominate in this 1940s summer view of Fleetwood Marine Hall which has been the town's central seafront attraction for many years. The hall was opened in 1935 and has been the premier entertainment venue for Wyre ever since | National World
2. Marine Hall Memories
The Marine Hall, Fleetwood was opened by Lady Stanley in November 1935. | National World
3. Marine Hall Memories
The Marine Hall photographed during the 1950's from the top of the Mount. To the right of the domed landmark is the old outdoor swimming pool which was replaced in the 1970s by the indoor pool. Fleetwood Leisure Centre also stands on the site but that wasn't built until later in the 1980's | National World
4. Marine Hall Memories
The ballroom at the Marine Hall in the 1950s | National World
5. Marine Hall Memories
Karen-Jean Smith walked away with the Miss Wyre trophy in the final of the competition in 1997, held at the Marine Hall. Runners-up were Louise Brown from Birmingham (left) who came second, and third place Jane Gregory from Risley | National World
6. Marine Hall Memories
Queen Elizabeth, pictured outside the Marine Hall during a visit to Fleetwood in 1938. Her husband, King George VI is standing on her right. The couple were on a tour of Lancashire at the time. | National World
