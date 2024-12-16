19 marvellous retro pictures of Blackpool fast food takeaways including favourites KFC, McDonald's and Wimpy

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:56 BST

These photos will bring back memories of Blackpool's fast food takeaways – when the big names we’ve all come to know and love began opening up in Blackpool.

Our eating habits were changing and fast food style eateries began to take over. Some of these go back a bit and it’s fascinating to see how rebranding has altered the venues over the years. There’s others as well – Burgerdome is in there, remember that after nights out in Blackpool?

ICYMI: 25 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool in the years 1975-1976 from motorways to heatwaves

25 rarely seen Blackpool photos of the resort's oldest pier through the memorable decades of the 80s and 90s

I stood in the cold, smelling the diesel but I only have happy thoughts about Blackpool Bus Station

Wimpy in the town centre

1. Retro Takeaways

Wimpy in the town centre | National World

Photo Sales
McDonald's on Chapel Street in 1995. It was under The Boardwalk night club - remember that?

2. Retro Takeaways

McDonald's on Chapel Street in 1995. It was under The Boardwalk night club - remember that? | National World

Photo Sales
Chicken George on ocean Boulevard, Blackpool 1990

3. Retro Takeaways

Chicken George on ocean Boulevard, Blackpool 1990 | National World

Photo Sales
KFC - we think on Talbot Road. Can anyone confirm?

4. Retro Takeaways

KFC - we think on Talbot Road. Can anyone confirm? | National World

Photo Sales
Wimpy in Blackpool 1985. The caption on the back says how eat, drink and be merry was taking on a new meaning in a modern world of high-speed cosumerism.

5. Retro Takeaways

Wimpy in Blackpool 1985. The caption on the back says how eat, drink and be merry was taking on a new meaning in a modern world of high-speed cosumerism. | National World

Photo Sales
Burger King in central Blackpool 1991

6. Retro Takeaways

Burger King in central Blackpool 1991 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolMotorways
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice