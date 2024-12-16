Our eating habits were changing and fast food style eateries began to take over. Some of these go back a bit and it’s fascinating to see how rebranding has altered the venues over the years. There’s others as well – Burgerdome is in there, remember that after nights out in Blackpool?
1. Retro Takeaways
Wimpy in the town centre | National World
2. Retro Takeaways
McDonald's on Chapel Street in 1995. It was under The Boardwalk night club - remember that? | National World
3. Retro Takeaways
Chicken George on ocean Boulevard, Blackpool 1990 | National World
4. Retro Takeaways
KFC - we think on Talbot Road. Can anyone confirm? | National World
5. Retro Takeaways
Wimpy in Blackpool 1985. The caption on the back says how eat, drink and be merry was taking on a new meaning in a modern world of high-speed cosumerism. | National World
6. Retro Takeaways
Burger King in central Blackpool 1991 | National World
