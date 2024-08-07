And it has been doing so for years from cabaret and comedy to nights with some of the UK’s finest vocaists. It has hosted talent shows, discos and full production shows. Along with Buddy Lee and the Sensation Dancers, these pictures are a flashback in time...
1. Talk of the Coast Memories
Buddy Lee and the Sensation Dancers | National World
2. Talk of the Coast Memories
Mike Smiley with Jack Diamond at Talk of the Coast at the Viking Hotel | National World
3. Finalists in the Star Trail competition at the Talk of the Coast, Viking Hotel Blackpool. Winner Chris Lafferty (fourth from left, top row), second - Jay (second left, front row), joint third January Woodhead (first on right - back row) and CJ Harper (far left, front row)
National World
4. Talk of the Coast memories
Talent show final, 2007 | National World
5. Talk of the Coast memories
Mike Smiley promotions and entertainments co-ordinator with Jack Diamond | National World
6. Talk of the Coast memories
Buddy Lee and friends | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.