19 lively retro photos of famous Blackpool enertainment venue Talk of the Coast through the years

Talk of the Coast is a complete party night venue at the Viking Hotel which is so well established people come from miles for a night out.

And it has been doing so for years from cabaret and comedy to nights with some of the UK’s finest vocaists. It has hosted talent shows, discos and full production shows. Along with Buddy Lee and the Sensation Dancers, these pictures are a flashback in time...

Buddy Lee and the Sensation Dancers

1. Talk of the Coast Memories

Buddy Lee and the Sensation Dancers | National World

Mike Smiley with Jack Diamond at Talk of the Coast at the Viking Hotel

2. Talk of the Coast Memories

Mike Smiley with Jack Diamond at Talk of the Coast at the Viking Hotel | National World

3. Finalists in the Star Trail competition at the Talk of the Coast, Viking Hotel Blackpool. Winner Chris Lafferty (fourth from left, top row), second - Jay (second left, front row), joint third January Woodhead (first on right - back row) and CJ Harper (far left, front row)

National World

Talent show final, 2007

4. Talk of the Coast memories

Talent show final, 2007 | National World

Mike Smiley promotions and entertainments co-ordinator with Jack Diamond

5. Talk of the Coast memories

Mike Smiley promotions and entertainments co-ordinator with Jack Diamond | National World

Buddy Lee and friends

6. Talk of the Coast memories

Buddy Lee and friends | National World

