19 festive memories of Blackpool at Christmas during the 1990s

The 1990s always seem just a few years back, but the decade started more than 30 years ago. These festive treats define Christmas in Blackpool through its town centre, people and the workers. Are you pictured?
1. Christmas Memories
A scene from Salvation Army Citadel in the days leading up to Christmas | National World
2. Christmas Memories
The Salvation Army brass band blast out a few tunes to get Christmas shoppers in to th e festive spirit in Blackpool | National World
3. Christmas memories
Pupils at Great Arley School in Thornton enjoyed a fancy dress competition. Pic shows winner Rikki Walker (12), from Blackpool, as a Christmas Tree | National World
4. Christmas memories
The team from Saks, Blackpool at the annual Christmas party in Nottingham | National World
5. Christmas memories
Blackpool's Illuminations switch-on was preceded by a procession from the railway station through town.
Pic shows Mayor and Mayoress of Blackpool, Cllrs. Fred and Pamela Jackson, Father Christmas, and Miss Blackpool | National World
6. Christmas Memories
Pauline Bartlam with the giant Christmas tree in 'Paulines' Cafe, on Grasmere Road | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.