19 festive memories of Blackpool at Christmas during the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Dec 2024, 13:46 BST

Photos from the 1990s in Blackpool round-up Christmas in, lets face it, a bygone era...

The 1990s always seem just a few years back, but the decade started more than 30 years ago. These festive treats define Christmas in Blackpool through its town centre, people and the workers. Are you pictured?

In case you missed them: 25 nostalgic Blackpool school scenes from the 1980s

43 retro pictures taken at Blackpool schools between 1999 and 2001 from Stanley Primary to Montgomery High

33 nostalgic scenes to take you back to Blackpool in 1940

Love a little bit of nostalgia and retro? Sign up for our Gazette retro newsletter

A scene from Salvation Army Citadel in the days leading up to Christmas

1. Christmas Memories

A scene from Salvation Army Citadel in the days leading up to Christmas | National World

Photo Sales
The Salvation Army brass band blast out a few tunes to get Christmas shoppers in to th e festive spirit in Blackpool

2. Christmas Memories

The Salvation Army brass band blast out a few tunes to get Christmas shoppers in to th e festive spirit in Blackpool | National World

Photo Sales
Pupils at Great Arley School in Thornton enjoyed a fancy dress competition. Pic shows winner Rikki Walker (12), from Blackpool, as a Christmas Tree

3. Christmas memories

Pupils at Great Arley School in Thornton enjoyed a fancy dress competition. Pic shows winner Rikki Walker (12), from Blackpool, as a Christmas Tree | National World

Photo Sales
The team from Saks, Blackpool at the annual Christmas party in Nottingham

4. Christmas memories

The team from Saks, Blackpool at the annual Christmas party in Nottingham | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool's Illuminations switch-on was preceded by a procession from the railway station through town. Pic shows Mayor and Mayoress of Blackpool, Cllrs. Fred and Pamela Jackson, Father Christmas, and Miss Blackpool

5. Christmas memories

Blackpool's Illuminations switch-on was preceded by a procession from the railway station through town. Pic shows Mayor and Mayoress of Blackpool, Cllrs. Fred and Pamela Jackson, Father Christmas, and Miss Blackpool | National World

Photo Sales
Pauline Bartlam with the giant Christmas tree in 'Paulines' Cafe, on Grasmere Road

6. Christmas Memories

Pauline Bartlam with the giant Christmas tree in 'Paulines' Cafe, on Grasmere Road | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolChristmasSchoolsWorkersPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice