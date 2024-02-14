News you can trust since 1873
19 fascinating Blackpool pictures of its Big Wheels from construction to the endearing memories left behind

Blackpool's original Big Wheel dominated the skyline for three decades and was an impressive example of 19th Century engineering.

By Claire Lark
Published 14th Feb 2024, 13:58 GMT

It stood proudly at the south west corner of the Winter Gardens, affording magnificent views of the Irish Sea and beyond and was a wonder of the Victorian Age.

Also known as the Giant Wheel and the Gigantic Wheel, its construction began in 1895 and eventually opened in 1896, two years after the Tower.

The 220ft high attraction was equipped with huge, 28ft long coaches, capable of carrying 30 passengers. To this day at least one carriage still remains, lovingly restored at a house in St Michael’s and another was once used as a shed in a Cleveleys garden.

Sadly the dismantling of the wheel began in 1928 because it was commercially unsustainable – it had grown too old and too slow for 1920s Blackpool.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach also had a Ferris Wheel – a twin one and the resort still retains the Big Wheel attraction on Central Pier. It remains one of the resort’s most iconic features.

Building the Big Wheel or Great Wheel, as it was also known, began in 1865 and it was in place for three decades before being demolished in 1928. It was a superb feat of engineering and what a skyline in this view down Adelaide Street...

Blackpool's Big Wheels

This is another carriage from the Big Wheel which ended up in the back garden of a house in Cleveleys. Question is... is it still there or where is it now?

An aerial view in which the Big Wheel takes centre stage

St Mark's Mens Fellowship pull down the last coach of the big wheel

When the Big Wheel was demolished the carriages were sold off for all sorts of uses including garden sheds: this picture shows the site in Coronation Street as the carriages were removed

The dismantling underway

