Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was the absolute height of the clubbing years and Blackpool seemed to have a club on every corner.

They are so memorable and through our fabulous collection of nightclub photos we have been able to share them once again to bring back those amazing nights out.

Sign up to our Retro newsletter and take a trip down memory lane with The Gazette Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch our video to see some of the best, they're a snapshot but you might be in them.