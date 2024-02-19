News you can trust since 1873
19 extraordinary retro pictures of Lancashire UFO sightings including Preston, Blackpool and Burnley

Whether you're a skeptic or not, some of these images are intriguing.

By Claire Lark
Published 19th Feb 2024, 14:54 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 14:55 GMT

They are snaps and stills from videos at various locations across Lancashire where people have spotted what they believed to be UFO's. They go back to the 1990s and round-up some of the news stories reporting UFO sightings. Some had explanations but others remain a mystery...

This insert picture shows a zoomed in image of a UFO spotted above Tulketh in Preston. The sighting is ringed in red, 2007

This insert picture shows a zoomed in image of a UFO spotted above Tulketh in Preston. The sighting is ringed in red, 2007

Mark Smith saw this 'UFO' in the sky above Preston

Mark Smith saw this 'UFO' in the sky above Preston

This was spotted and snapped over Morecambe in 1998

This was spotted and snapped over Morecambe in 1998

UFO an unidentified flying object seen flying over Mill Dam Woods in Wigan over the heinz beans factory in 2006

UFO an unidentified flying object seen flying over Mill Dam Woods in Wigan over the heinz beans factory in 2006

This photo montage was put together after reported sightings of UFOs over Fleetwood in the mid-noughties

This photo montage was put together after reported sightings of UFOs over Fleetwood in the mid-noughties

A reader's back garden in Catforth, where the resident claimed to have seen a UFO (top right)

A reader's back garden in Catforth, where the resident claimed to have seen a UFO (top right)

