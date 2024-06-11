19 agonising and ecstatic Euro Championship pictures captured in Blackpool through the decades

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:36 BST

Watching the Euro Championships is not for the faint hearted.

It’s a rollercoaster, a heart-thumping 90 minutes (at least) of pure emotion as fans live through the highs and lows of England battling their way through the stages. And for many there’s no other place to be than at the pub – with scores of other excited supporters, pint in hand. These pictures are a trip back to some of the Euro matches over the last few decades. Our photographers were there to capture all that raw emotion.

They’ll take you back…

Euro 2000 fans, from left, Eileen Hall, Tony Cross, Kim Cross and Tim Wilson.

1. Euros - the memories

Euro 2000 fans, from left, Eileen Hall, Tony Cross, Kim Cross and Tim Wilson.

Most of Lytham seems to descend on the Ship and Royal pub for England's vital opening game against France in Euro 2004.

2. Euros - the memories

Most of Lytham seems to descend on the Ship and Royal pub for England's vital opening game against France in Euro 2004.

Charlotte Thorp, Carrie Parks, Jenny Hilton and Kelly Standaloft ahead of the Euros

3. Euros - the memories

Charlotte Thorp, Carrie Parks, Jenny Hilton and Kelly Standaloft ahead of the Euros

England v Scotland play in the group stage of Euro 2020. Fans watch the match at Happy Scots Bar

4. Euros - the memories

England v Scotland play in the group stage of Euro 2020. Fans watch the match at Happy Scots Bar

Devastated England fans watch their crash out of Euro 2004 in the game against Portugal

5. Euros - the memories

Devastated England fans watch their crash out of Euro 2004 in the game against Portugal

Euro mascot Cayman the Cat at the Sandcastle

6. Euros - the memories

Euro mascot Cayman the Cat at the Sandcastle

