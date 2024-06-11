It’s a rollercoaster, a heart-thumping 90 minutes (at least) of pure emotion as fans live through the highs and lows of England battling their way through the stages. And for many there’s no other place to be than at the pub – with scores of other excited supporters, pint in hand. These pictures are a trip back to some of the Euro matches over the last few decades. Our photographers were there to capture all that raw emotion.
1. Euros - the memories
Euro 2000 fans, from left, Eileen Hall, Tony Cross, Kim Cross and Tim Wilson. | National World
2. Euros - the memories
Most of Lytham seems to descend on the Ship and Royal pub for England's vital opening game against France in Euro 2004. | National World
3. Euros - the memories
Charlotte Thorp, Carrie Parks, Jenny Hilton and Kelly Standaloft ahead of the Euros | National World
4. Euros - the memories
England v Scotland play in the group stage of Euro 2020. Fans watch the match at Happy Scots Bar | National World
5. Euros - the memories
Devastated England fans watch their crash out of Euro 2004 in the game against Portugal | National World
6. Euros - the memories
Euro mascot Cayman the Cat at the Sandcastle | National World
