15 shockingly wicked Halloween photos out in Blackpool nightclubs in the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:06 BST

Never a better reason to head into town than for a Halloween event - and Blackpool definitely knew how to do it.

These pictures rewind to the 1990s and 2000s at Heaven and Hell, Club Sanuk and some of the resort’s pubs. There are some incredible costumes as well as pictures of brilliant events which were held to raise money for chairty, with a spooky twist of course. Are you pictured?

Halloween at Club Sanuk in 2006

1. Halloween Nights

Halloween at Club Sanuk in 2006 | National World

A scene from Heaven and Hell - are you pictured? Photo courtesy of Kelby Garside and Facebook group Heaven and Hell - the pictures

2. Halloween Nights

A scene from Heaven and Hell - are you pictured? Photo courtesy of Kelby Garside and Facebook group Heaven and Hell - the pictures | Kelby Garside

In the Halloween mood at Klub DNA 2004

3. Halloween Nights

In the Halloween mood at Klub DNA 2004 | National World

Guilty Pleasures event for Halloween at The Residence, Poulton

4. Halloween Nights

Guilty Pleasures event for Halloween at The Residence, Poulton | National World

Heaven and Hell knew how to do Halloween - this was in 1999

5. Halloween Nights

Heaven and Hell knew how to do Halloween - this was in 1999 | National World

Lauren Sanderson-Roberts, Mary Cowell, Hilda Crichton and Hazel Elliot of the Blackpool and Fylde Ladies Tea Club. They looked fantastic in their spooky Halloween costumes for a special charity event at the Hole in One, 2009

6. Halloween Nights

Lauren Sanderson-Roberts, Mary Cowell, Hilda Crichton and Hazel Elliot of the Blackpool and Fylde Ladies Tea Club. They looked fantastic in their spooky Halloween costumes for a special charity event at the Hole in One, 2009 | National World

