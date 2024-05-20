15 exclusive retro Boots the Chemist pictures across Lancashire as the store reaches 175 years

Boots the Chemist is 175-years-old this year - it’s a gem of our high street and is still going strong.

These pictures look back at the stores in Lancashire which have stood firmly on the high street for decades.

Boots founder John Boot opened a herbalist store in Nottingham’s Goose Gate in 1849. Today, Boots is the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer with 2,100 stores.

Working at Boots in Bank Hey Street was my Saturday job when I was still at school. I used to work in the photographic department, selling 135mm films and helping to process them in one hour. Remember those days? From old black and white images of the buildings to staff to a huge blaze and pictures in more recent times, these pictures show Boots through the years in our neck of the woods.

Boots, Corporation Street, Blackpool

1. Boots the Chemist at 175

Boots, Corporation Street, Blackpool

Firm favourites staff at Boots the Chemist, Wigan, 1973

2. Boots the Chemist at 175

Firm favourites staff at Boots the Chemist, Wigan, 1973

Ltics stars receive samples of the new PR Pain Spray from Boots the Chemist in Wigan, 1989

3. Boots the Chemist at 175

Ltics stars receive samples of the new PR Pain Spray from Boots the Chemist in Wigan, 1989

Frilly dresses were really the fashion in the 1902 Guild, Boots the Chemists, Fishergate is now a the forefront right

4. Boots the Chemist at 175

Frilly dresses were really the fashion in the 1902 Guild, Boots the Chemists, Fishergate is now a the forefront right

Blackpool Boots on fire in 1936. The block of buildings was destroyed

5. Boots the Chemist at 175

Blackpool Boots on fire in 1936. The block of buildings was destroyed

Wigan Boots the Chemist staff in 1973

6. Boots the Chemist at 175

Wigan Boots the Chemist staff in 1973

