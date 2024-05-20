I remember the Fun House being just magical when you were younger - 19 pictures of attractions loved and lost

By Claire Lark, Claire Lark
Published 7th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 08:22 BST

Blackpool leads the way in tourist attractions and whilst many are part of the sheer fabric of the resort, others come and go.

But the memories remain. Smith Neil Geordie said: “The Fun House was just magical when you were younger and The Wild Mouse! Now there was a ride! The Rocket Tram, Vulcan Bomber, Doctor Who... Have a look and see which ones you visited through the years.

Who can forget the Fun House - such a legendary attraction at Blackpool Pleasure Beach which succumbed to a devastating blaze in the early 1990s

1. Loved and Lost Attractions

Who can forget the Fun House - such a legendary attraction at Blackpool Pleasure Beach which succumbed to a devastating blaze in the early 1990s Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Photo Sales
Blackpool's Carnesky Ghost Train at South Shore eventually closed down in 2015

2. Loved and Lost Attractions

Blackpool's Carnesky Ghost Train at South Shore eventually closed down in 2015 Photo: Andrew Smith

Photo Sales
This goes back a bit but many will still remember when Blackpool operated a hovercraft service. This picture shows the SRN 6 Hovercraft arriving on Blackpool Beach to pick up councillors and officials for a shore line demonstration in September 1974

3. Loved and Lost Attractions

This goes back a bit but many will still remember when Blackpool operated a hovercraft service. This picture shows the SRN 6 Hovercraft arriving on Blackpool Beach to pick up councillors and officials for a shore line demonstration in September 1974 Photo: JP

Photo Sales
Everybody loved Jungle Jim's at Blackpool Tower - home of kids birthday parties

4. Loved and Lost Attractions

Everybody loved Jungle Jim's at Blackpool Tower - home of kids birthday parties Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Remember the Crazy Golf course next to Blackpool Pleasure Beach?

5. Loved and Lost Attractions

Remember the Crazy Golf course next to Blackpool Pleasure Beach? Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales
Vulcan Bomber was a landmark at the edge of Blackpool Airport. It was demolished for scrap in 2006

6. Loved and Lost Attractions

Vulcan Bomber was a landmark at the edge of Blackpool Airport. It was demolished for scrap in 2006 Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpoolfirst person