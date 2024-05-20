But the memories remain. Smith Neil Geordie said: “The Fun House was just magical when you were younger and The Wild Mouse! Now there was a ride! The Rocket Tram, Vulcan Bomber, Doctor Who... Have a look and see which ones you visited through the years.
1. Loved and Lost Attractions
Who can forget the Fun House - such a legendary attraction at Blackpool Pleasure Beach which succumbed to a devastating blaze in the early 1990s Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Blackpool's Carnesky Ghost Train at South Shore eventually closed down in 2015 Photo: Andrew Smith
This goes back a bit but many will still remember when Blackpool operated a hovercraft service. This picture shows the SRN 6 Hovercraft arriving on Blackpool Beach to pick up councillors and officials for a shore line demonstration in September 1974 Photo: JP
Everybody loved Jungle Jim's at Blackpool Tower - home of kids birthday parties Photo: Bill Johnson
Remember the Crazy Golf course next to Blackpool Pleasure Beach? Photo: Mark Pearson
Vulcan Bomber was a landmark at the edge of Blackpool Airport. It was demolished for scrap in 2006 Photo: Mike Foster