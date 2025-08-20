15 eclectic pictures of Blackpool nostalgia that wind the clock back decades to long lost memories

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

These great photos are straight from our archives.

Some haven’t seen the light of day for years and are an eclectic mix of memories from streets and people to attractions and news.

Vicarage Lane close to its junction with Midgeland Road in 1984

1. Lost scenes

Vicarage Lane close to its junction with Midgeland Road in 1984 | library

A 1987 view of Sir Hiram Maxims Flying Machine

2. Lost scenes

A 1987 view of Sir Hiram Maxims Flying Machine | National World

A 1990s view of The Old Bridge House Hotel on Lytham Road , it's name is thought to refer to a bridge which once crossed the Spen Dyke near the Manchester Hotel

3. Lost scenes

A 1990s view of The Old Bridge House Hotel on Lytham Road , it's name is thought to refer to a bridge which once crossed the Spen Dyke near the Manchester Hotel | Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown

Off duty firemen help clearing snow from the pitch at Bloomfield Road football ground prior to the cup tie

4. Lost scenes

Off duty firemen help clearing snow from the pitch at Bloomfield Road football ground prior to the cup tie | National World

Blackpool's Central Beach with deckchairs and wind breakers pictured in the late 1970s when you could watch a hi-tech cinema show inside a domed tent on Central Pier

5. Lost scenes

Blackpool's Central Beach with deckchairs and wind breakers pictured in the late 1970s when you could watch a hi-tech cinema show inside a domed tent on Central Pier | National World

Trams on the prom in 1926

6. Lost scenes

Trams on the prom in 1926 | National World

