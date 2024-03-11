This clutch of pictures take us right back to the 1990s, mainly in the town centre reminding us of the streets and shops and the people who worked there.
Blackpool Town Centre, all quiet during a World Cup match against Tunisia
The former Norweb showroom in Victoria Street
Blackpool town centre warden Steve Shaw, 1990s
Easter Bank Holiday crowds. Can you remember the town centre like this?
Blackpool Town Centre closes down as pedestrianisation gets ready to begin in Corporation Street
The Blackpool Nutrition Centre on Church Street beat more than 300 businesses to win a top prize from the Town Centre Forum customer care awards.
Pic shows L-R: Ian Campbell, Gill Brough and Ernie Campbell.