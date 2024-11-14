13 surprising images which contrast time in Blackpool through different eras

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th Nov 2024, 10:51 GMT

It’s incredible how landscapes change, almost unnoticed sometimes as it can be a gradual process.

In our town shops have come and gone, streets have been pedestrianised, buildings have rose from the ashes of fire and some of our lost iconic buildings have been completely replaced. Thanks to Google Street View and our extensive archives, we have pieced together how our town looked, in some cases a century ago, to how it looks now.

ICYMI: 19 brilliant pictures memories of Blackpool in the late 1990s including Illuminations, nightclubs and schools

19 amazing picture memories of Blackpool's iconic bar and night spot Brannigans from the 90s and 00s

31 extraordinary images of Blackpool school life through the years, some going back decades

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Corner of Corporation Street and West Street

1. Blackpool - Then and Now

Corner of Corporation Street and West Street | National World

Photo Sales
North Pier

2. Blackpool - Then and Now

North Pier | National World

Photo Sales
Church Street at the junction with Caunce Street

3. Blackpool - Then and Now

Church Street at the junction with Caunce Street | National World

Photo Sales
The junction of Forrest Gate and Whitegate Drive

4. Blackpool - Then and Now

The junction of Forrest Gate and Whitegate Drive | National World

Photo Sales
Highfield Road

5. Blackpool - Then and Now

Highfield Road | National World

Photo Sales
Hornby Road from the junction with Central Drive

6. Blackpool - Then and Now

Hornby Road from the junction with Central Drive | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice