13 brilliant retro memories of St Patrick's Day celebrations in Blackpool

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Mar 2025, 08:47 BST

Irish bars go hand in hand with Blackpool’s social scene

And it has been like that for decades with Irish bars laced through the town centre - and there is no place like them on St Patrick’s Day...

Shenanigans

1. St Patrick's Day memories

Shenanigans | National World

Peter Clempner, who was the new chef at The Plough, Staining, tries a pint of green lager

2. St Patrick's Day memories

Peter Clempner, who was the new chef at The Plough, Staining, tries a pint of green lager | National World

O'Neills on St Patrick's Day

3. St Patrick's Day memories

O'Neills on St Patrick's Day | National World

Club Sanuk

4. St Patrick's Day memories

Club Sanuk | National World

St Patrick's Day advance celebrations at O'Neill's, Talbot Road, Blackpool. Pictured are bar staff Charlie Hardy (left) and Nicole Cann.

5. St Patrick's Day memories

St Patrick's Day advance celebrations at O'Neill's, Talbot Road, Blackpool. Pictured are bar staff Charlie Hardy (left) and Nicole Cann. | National World

Vox pop on Irish connections and how people will celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Philip Little, who is planning to down a few pints of Guinness at Scruffy Murphy's.

6. St Patrick's Day memories

Vox pop on Irish connections and how people will celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Philip Little, who is planning to down a few pints of Guinness at Scruffy Murphy's. | National World

