We know it’s famed for its legendary Illuminations but the resort sparkles to life elsewhere when the sun goes down. From the bright and colourful lights of the Golden Mile to the illuminated tower and piers, these photos are a step back in time. They are times you may remember when the Tower was illuminated with the Pepsi logo, hot air balloons at dusk and the Pleasure Beach.There are also scenes stepped away from the Golden Mile – people enjoying a night out and dramatic sunsets.