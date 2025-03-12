We know it’s famed for its legendary Illuminations but the resort sparkles to life elsewhere when the sun goes down. From the bright and colourful lights of the Golden Mile to the illuminated tower and piers, these photos are a step back in time. They are times you may remember when the Tower was illuminated with the Pepsi logo, hot air balloons at dusk and the Pleasure Beach.There are also scenes stepped away from the Golden Mile – people enjoying a night out and dramatic sunsets.
A nightime view of refelctions and illuminations on a rainy Blackpool Pier, November 1970. (Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) | Getty Images
People watching the dodgem cars at night, at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool, Lancashire, UK, circa 1955. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Illuminated rides at The Pleasure Beach in Blackpool, including a ferris wheel and the Big Dipper, 10th September 1955. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) | Getty Images
A night view of the illuminated rollercoaster and fun rides at the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Blackpool illuminations at night, 16th September 1933. | Getty Images
A night view of the illuminated pier in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) | Getty Images