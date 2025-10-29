1 . Blackpool, 1890s

Hotel Metropole, Blackpool, Lancashire, 1890-1910. The Hotel Metropole as viewed from the north shore with holidaymakers on the beach in the foreground. It was built during or just after the 1860s. A number of bathing machines are lined up on the beach for potential swimmers. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images