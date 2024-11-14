10 iconic retro pictures of Blackpool Pleasure Beach - its rides, people and memories

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:45 GMT

Ten pictures - ten memories.

These great, classic pictures of Blackpool Pleasure Beach remind us of the rides of the past, some long gone. Can you recall them? What was your favourite? Let us know.

The cable cars, pictured in 1981, gave visitors a great view of the theme park

1. Cable Cars

The cable cars, pictured in 1981, gave visitors a great view of the theme park Photo: National World

The Tidal Wave swing ride was a favourite

2. The Tidal Wave

The Tidal Wave swing ride was a favourite Photo: National World

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has always drawn the crowds

3. Huge crowds

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has always drawn the crowds | National World

The Fun House, which burned down in 1991, can be seen in the background

4. Fun House

The Fun House, which burned down in 1991, can be seen in the background Photo: National World

The Tom Sawyer Lake in 1989

5. The Tom Sawyer Lake

The Tom Sawyer Lake in 1989 Photo: National World

The Gold Mine, modelled on the Californian gold rush mines of Sierra Nevada, opened in October 1971

6. The Gold Mine

The Gold Mine, modelled on the Californian gold rush mines of Sierra Nevada, opened in October 1971 Photo: National World

