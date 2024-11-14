10 candid pictures of skateboarding on the streets of Blackpool in carefree days of youth

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th Nov 2024, 12:09 GMT

These pictures are a snapshot of what became an iconic part of 1970s culture.

What began in the States quickly became a trendy hobby for teenagers this side of the pond. It was an outdoor life for young people before the days of gadgets and screens. And the Fylde Coast was no exception.

ICYMI: 31 extraordinary images of Blackpool school life through the years, some going back decades

19 amazing picture memories of Blackpool's iconic bar and night spot Brannigans from the 90s and 00s

19 brilliant pictures memories of Blackpool in the late 1990s including Illuminations, nightclubs and schools

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Car park by day, makeshift skate park by night improvised by Cleveleys youngsters who were clamouring for the real thing

1.

Car park by day, makeshift skate park by night improvised by Cleveleys youngsters who were clamouring for the real thing | jpimedia

Photo Sales
Youngsters take to Blackpool promenade in September 1977

2.

Youngsters take to Blackpool promenade in September 1977 | jpimedia

Photo Sales
Brian Crossland zooms along the promenade in July 1978

3.

Brian Crossland zooms along the promenade in July 1978 | jpimedia

Photo Sales
Andrew Tobin, Kevin Bates, Mark Rowlands and Brian Crossland, skateboarding in September 1977

4.

Andrew Tobin, Kevin Bates, Mark Rowlands and Brian Crossland, skateboarding in September 1977 | jpimedia

Photo Sales
A cool shot on their skateboard in September 1977

5.

A cool shot on their skateboard in September 1977 | jpimedia

Photo Sales
Blackpool Pleasure Beach Skateboard Park

6.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Skateboard Park | jpimedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:People
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice