News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Farrell Heyworth, covering BlackpoolFarrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool
Farrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool

Traditional Blackpool semi-detached house for sale in popular Waterloo Road with four bedrooms

This is a traditional style semi-detached house which has been reduced in price

By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 08:50 GMT

The house is on Waterloo Road which means it's close to schools, shops and transport and it comes with four bedrooms. It's spacious with a fitted kitchen and a loft room too. It's on the market with Farrell Heyworth for £195k

In case you missed them: Wonderful Blackpool house for sale close to the beach on South Shore's Crichton Place

Traditional Blackpool semi-detached house on Whitegate Drive for sale with high ceilings and character

Immaculate Blackpool house for sale on Norbreck Road has 3 beds and landscaped gardens

Farrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool

1. Waterloo Road, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool

2. Waterloo Road, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool

3. Waterloo Road, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool

4. Waterloo Road, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool

5. Waterloo Road, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool

Photo Sales
Farrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool

6. Waterloo Road, Blackpool

Farrell Heyworth, covering Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSaleGardens