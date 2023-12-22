Traditional Blackpool semi-detached house for sale in popular Waterloo Road with four bedrooms
This is a traditional style semi-detached house which has been reduced in price
The house is on Waterloo Road which means it's close to schools, shops and transport and it comes with four bedrooms. It's spacious with a fitted kitchen and a loft room too. It's on the market with Farrell Heyworth for £195k
In case you missed them: Wonderful Blackpool house for sale close to the beach on South Shore's Crichton Place
Traditional Blackpool semi-detached house on Whitegate Drive for sale with high ceilings and character
1 / 2