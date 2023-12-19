News you can trust since 1873
Wonderful Blackpool house for sale close to the beach on South Shore's Crichton Place

This lovely house is just a stone's thrown from Blakcpool beach

By Claire Lark
Published 19th Dec 2023, 13:28 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 14:09 GMT

Nestled in the quiet and sought after area of Crichton Place, this solid property has three bedrooms and is flooded with natural light. Offering spacious rooms throughout, two bathrooms and a generous size kitchen, the house has gardens to the front and rear along with off road parking. It's on the market for £285k through Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool

Period Blackpool house in Albion Avenue for sale bursting with character and charm

Beautiful Blackpool hall-to-hall semi detached for sale in Squires Gate Lane with a log burner

