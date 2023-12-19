Nestled in the quiet and sought after area of Crichton Place, this solid property has three bedrooms and is flooded with natural light. Offering spacious rooms throughout, two bathrooms and a generous size kitchen, the house has gardens to the front and rear along with off road parking. It's on the market for £285k through Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool ICYMI: 19 unseen pictures inside Fleetwood Radar Training Centre before it's sold at auction