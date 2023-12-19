Wonderful Blackpool house for sale close to the beach on South Shore's Crichton Place
This lovely house is just a stone's thrown from Blakcpool beach
Nestled in the quiet and sought after area of Crichton Place, this solid property has three bedrooms and is flooded with natural light. Offering spacious rooms throughout, two bathrooms and a generous size kitchen, the house has gardens to the front and rear along with off road parking. It's on the market for £285k through Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool ICYMI: 19 unseen pictures inside Fleetwood Radar Training Centre before it's sold at auction
1 / 3